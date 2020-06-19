1302 Julies Walk

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Pflugerville Near 1-30 & 45 - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Pflugerville Near 1-30 & 45 ~ Open Floor Plan w/Rustic Flooring Downstairs ~ Large Kitchen w/Breakfast Area Open To Living Room w/Fireplace ~ Formal Dining/Office or 2nd Living Area ~ Large Master Features High Ceilings & Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Huge Laundry Room w/Electric or Gas Connections for Dryer ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Great Pflugerville Schools ~ Near Stone Hill Town Center For Shopping, Dining & Entertainment



