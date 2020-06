Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home features wood and ceramic tile flooring downstairs, a large walk-in pantry, a large formal dining area, and open concept. Great for entertaining. Upstairs is carpeted featuring a bonus game room area, and a huge master suite. Pet friendly home with a large backyard to enjoy and no back neighbors! The home has been updated with stainless appliances including a gas stove/oven, over the range microwave, and refrigerator. Tenants can enjoy the community parks and trails!