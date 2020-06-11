1143 Orchard Park CIR

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Windermere. 1 Bedroom & Bath convinietntly located downstairs & 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Upstairs. Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Vaulted Ceilings & Great natural light through-out home. Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining & Baths. Kitchen Features, Side by Side Refrigarator, Gas Range, New Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area convieniently located on main level; Washer/dryer included. Large Open Backyard pefect for enjoying w/family & friends. Easy Access to 35,130.