All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 1143 Orchard Park CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1143 Orchard Park CIR
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:02 PM

1143 Orchard Park CIR

1143 Orchard Park Circle · (831) 359-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1143 Orchard Park Circle, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Windermere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Windermere. 1 Bedroom & Bath convinietntly located downstairs & 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Upstairs. Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Vaulted Ceilings & Great natural light through-out home. Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining & Baths. Kitchen Features, Side by Side Refrigarator, Gas Range, New Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area convieniently located on main level; Washer/dryer included. Large Open Backyard pefect for enjoying w/family & friends. Easy Access to 35,130.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Orchard Park CIR have any available units?
1143 Orchard Park CIR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Orchard Park CIR have?
Some of 1143 Orchard Park CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Orchard Park CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Orchard Park CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Orchard Park CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Orchard Park CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1143 Orchard Park CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Orchard Park CIR does offer parking.
Does 1143 Orchard Park CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143 Orchard Park CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Orchard Park CIR have a pool?
No, 1143 Orchard Park CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Orchard Park CIR have accessible units?
No, 1143 Orchard Park CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Orchard Park CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 Orchard Park CIR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1143 Orchard Park CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity