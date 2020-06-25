Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 1110 Laurelleaf DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1110 Laurelleaf DR
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1110 Laurelleaf DR
1110 Laurelleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Heatherwilde
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1110 Laurelleaf Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Heatherwilde
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location! Well cared for home never rented. Big peaceful backyard one block from community pool and close to schools. Washer/Dryer included. Low maintenance, low watering yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 Laurelleaf DR have any available units?
1110 Laurelleaf DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pflugerville, TX
.
What amenities does 1110 Laurelleaf DR have?
Some of 1110 Laurelleaf DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1110 Laurelleaf DR currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Laurelleaf DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Laurelleaf DR pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Laurelleaf DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pflugerville
.
Does 1110 Laurelleaf DR offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Laurelleaf DR offers parking.
Does 1110 Laurelleaf DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Laurelleaf DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Laurelleaf DR have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Laurelleaf DR has a pool.
Does 1110 Laurelleaf DR have accessible units?
No, 1110 Laurelleaf DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Laurelleaf DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Laurelleaf DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Laurelleaf DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Laurelleaf DR does not have units with air conditioning.
