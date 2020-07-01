1105 Fox Sparrow Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 2-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas . Huge covered patio and storage shed out back. Owner is willing to provide a refrigerator upon request. Tenants will be charged a $20 monthly fee to have HVAC filters delivered monthly to their doorstep as part of the Utility & Maintenance Reduction program. Property is pet friendly! Approved applicants are required to go through our pet screening service whether they have pets or not. Property can be ready in 3 weeks time from approved application. Video of property available. Please contact showing agent Erica Gutierrez at 512-541-0305.



Kimberly Parker

Broker

Pathfinder Property Management

512-731-7395