Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1105 Fox Sparrow Cove
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1105 Fox Sparrow Cove

1105 Fox Sparrow Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Fox Sparrow Cove, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Kuempel

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 2-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas . Huge covered patio and storage shed out back. Owner is willing to provide a refrigerator upon request. Tenants will be charged a $20 monthly fee to have HVAC filters delivered monthly to their doorstep as part of the Utility & Maintenance Reduction program. Property is pet friendly! Approved applicants are required to go through our pet screening service whether they have pets or not. Property can be ready in 3 weeks time from approved application. Video of property available. Please contact showing agent Erica Gutierrez at 512-541-0305.

Kimberly Parker
Broker
Pathfinder Property Management
512-731-7395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove have any available units?
1105 Fox Sparrow Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove have?
Some of 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Fox Sparrow Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove offers parking.
Does 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove have a pool?
No, 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove have accessible units?
No, 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1105 Fox Sparrow Cove has units with air conditioning.

