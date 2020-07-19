Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1012 Black Locust Drive West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1012 Black Locust Drive West
1012 W Black Locust Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1012 W Black Locust Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Windermere
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
5BR / 3BA renovated house in pflugerville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Black Locust Drive West have any available units?
1012 Black Locust Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pflugerville, TX
.
What amenities does 1012 Black Locust Drive West have?
Some of 1012 Black Locust Drive West's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1012 Black Locust Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Black Locust Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Black Locust Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Black Locust Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Black Locust Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Black Locust Drive West offers parking.
Does 1012 Black Locust Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Black Locust Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Black Locust Drive West have a pool?
No, 1012 Black Locust Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Black Locust Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1012 Black Locust Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Black Locust Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Black Locust Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Black Locust Drive West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Black Locust Drive West has units with air conditioning.
