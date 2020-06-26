Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 3413 Bailey Springs Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
3413 Bailey Springs Ln
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3413 Bailey Springs Ln
3413 Bailey Springs Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3413 Bailey Springs Lane, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Good condition home. Roommates needed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 Bailey Springs Ln have any available units?
3413 Bailey Springs Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pearland, TX
.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pearland Rent Report
.
Is 3413 Bailey Springs Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Bailey Springs Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Bailey Springs Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Bailey Springs Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pearland
.
Does 3413 Bailey Springs Ln offer parking?
No, 3413 Bailey Springs Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Bailey Springs Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Bailey Springs Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Bailey Springs Ln have a pool?
No, 3413 Bailey Springs Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Bailey Springs Ln have accessible units?
No, 3413 Bailey Springs Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Bailey Springs Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Bailey Springs Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 Bailey Springs Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3413 Bailey Springs Ln has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
