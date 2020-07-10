3402 Melony Hill Lane

Amenities

Are you ready for the relaxed, convenient lifestyle of Pearland, find it here in the quiet community of Southern Trails. This gorgeous home boasts beautiful landscaping, large entry, an open living room with a fireplace, study, and a dining room. Create culinary masterpieces in beautiful island kitchen, complete with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel gas cooktop, and a breakfast bar with custom lighting. Spend a quiet evening indulging in some rest and relaxation in the private master suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a tub, with separate shower. Community comforts include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, wading pool, parks, picnic pavilions, and hiking and biking trails. Popular shopping, dining, and entertainment at Pearland Town Center is just 2 miles away. Call today!