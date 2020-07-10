All apartments in Pearland
3402 Melony Hill Lane
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:25 PM

3402 Melony Hill Lane

3402 Mellony Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Mellony Hill Lane, Pearland, TX 77584
Southern Trails

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Are you ready for the relaxed, convenient lifestyle of Pearland, find it here in the quiet community of Southern Trails. This gorgeous home boasts beautiful landscaping, large entry, an open living room with a fireplace, study, and a dining room. Create culinary masterpieces in beautiful island kitchen, complete with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel gas cooktop, and a breakfast bar with custom lighting. Spend a quiet evening indulging in some rest and relaxation in the private master suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a tub, with separate shower. Community comforts include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, wading pool, parks, picnic pavilions, and hiking and biking trails. Popular shopping, dining, and entertainment at Pearland Town Center is just 2 miles away. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Melony Hill Lane have any available units?
3402 Melony Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Melony Hill Lane have?
Some of 3402 Melony Hill Lane's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Melony Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Melony Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Melony Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3402 Melony Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 3402 Melony Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Melony Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 3402 Melony Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Melony Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Melony Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3402 Melony Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 3402 Melony Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3402 Melony Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Melony Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Melony Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

