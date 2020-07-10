Rent Calculator
2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE
2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE
2209 North Houston Avenue
·
Location
2209 North Houston Avenue, Pearland, TX 77581
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Small cottage located in Pearland's old townsite. - Small cottage located in Pearland's old townsite.
(RLNE4251506)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE have any available units?
2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pearland, TX
.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pearland Rent Report
.
Is 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 N HOUSTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
