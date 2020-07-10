All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 2118 Park Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
2118 Park Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2118 Park Ave.

2118 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2118 Park Avenue, Pearland, TX 77581

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Pearland located near the corner of N Main (35) and Broadway (518). Home features NEW PAINT, NEW WOOD VINYL FLOORING, NEW FIXTURES, etc.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4615956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Park Ave. have any available units?
2118 Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
Is 2118 Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Park Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Park Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 2118 Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 2118 Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2118 Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Park Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Park Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90
Pearland, TX 77584
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX 77581
OakBridge Apartments
1710 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX 77581
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St
Pearland, TX 77581
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584

Similar Pages

Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms
Pearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland Apartments with Parking
Pearland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Shadow Creek Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine