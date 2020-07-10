All apartments in Pearland
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:01 AM

2110 Galveston Ave.

2110 North Galveston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2110 North Galveston Avenue, Pearland, TX 77581

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 960 sq/ft Pearland home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE2564313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Galveston Ave. have any available units?
2110 Galveston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
Is 2110 Galveston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Galveston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Galveston Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Galveston Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Galveston Ave. offer parking?
No, 2110 Galveston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Galveston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Galveston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Galveston Ave. have a pool?
No, 2110 Galveston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Galveston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2110 Galveston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Galveston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Galveston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Galveston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Galveston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

