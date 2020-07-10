All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
2105 Oakwood Forest Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

2105 Oakwood Forest Drive

2105 E Oakwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2105 E Oakwood Dr, Pearland, TX 77581
Oakbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Reveille plan - 2 story home with 1701 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The laundry room is conveniently located upstaits with all bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2105 Oakwood Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
Is 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Oakwood Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
OakBridge Apartments
1710 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX 77581
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr
Pearland, TX 77581
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St
Pearland, TX 77581
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584

Similar Pages

Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms
Pearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland Apartments with Parking
Pearland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Shadow Creek Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine