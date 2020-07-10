Rent Calculator
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1825 Branch Hill Drive
1825 Branch Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1825 Branch Hill Drive, Pearland, TX 77581
Oakbrook Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 year lease -rent will be : $2000.... but wanting only a 1 year lease- rent will be : $2050....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1825 Branch Hill Drive have any available units?
1825 Branch Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pearland, TX
.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pearland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1825 Branch Hill Drive have?
Some of 1825 Branch Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1825 Branch Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Branch Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Branch Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Branch Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pearland
.
Does 1825 Branch Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Branch Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1825 Branch Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Branch Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Branch Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1825 Branch Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Branch Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1825 Branch Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Branch Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Branch Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
