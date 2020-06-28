11919 Ruby Summers Rd

Beautiful home near Baybrook mall! - Property Id: 193064
Gorgeous home located minutes from Baybrook mall! excellent location to an easy acces to Bltwy 8 or 45. school is zoned to Clear Creek ISD one of the top districts in all of Texas. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193064 Property Id 193064
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
