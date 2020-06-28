All apartments in Pearland
11919 Ruby Summers Rd
11919 Ruby Summers Rd

11919 Ruby Summers Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11919 Ruby Summers Rd, Pearland, TX 77581

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home near Baybrook mall! - Property Id: 193064

Gorgeous home located minutes from Baybrook mall! excellent location to an easy acces to Bltwy 8 or 45. school is zoned to Clear Creek ISD one of the top districts in all of Texas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193064
Property Id 193064

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5412572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

