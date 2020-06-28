11919 Ruby Summers Rd

Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful home near Baybrook mall! - Property Id: 193064



Gorgeous home located minutes from Baybrook mall! excellent location to an easy acces to Bltwy 8 or 45. school is zoned to Clear Creek ISD one of the top districts in all of Texas.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193064

Property Id 193064



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5412572)