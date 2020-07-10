1133 Glenda St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this picture perfect home! Lovely landscaping and a beautiful brick exterior add to the charming curb appeal. Move right in with the ease of knowing the whole interior has been remodeled allowing you to live maintenance and stress free. The upgraded kitchen is contemporary, streamlined, and equipped with stainless steel appliances all of which will delight the family chef and make preparing family dinners more enjoyable. New laminate flooring throughout looks just like hardwood and will make cleaning fast and easy. Located with convenience in mind, you will take a sigh of relief knowing that you have made this your new home. Call us today to schedule your showing!