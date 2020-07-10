All apartments in Pearland
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:24 PM

1133 Glenda St

1133 Glenda St · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Glenda St, Pearland, TX 77581

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this picture perfect home! Lovely landscaping and a beautiful brick exterior add to the charming curb appeal. Move right in with the ease of knowing the whole interior has been remodeled allowing you to live maintenance and stress free. The upgraded kitchen is contemporary, streamlined, and equipped with stainless steel appliances all of which will delight the family chef and make preparing family dinners more enjoyable. New laminate flooring throughout looks just like hardwood and will make cleaning fast and easy. Located with convenience in mind, you will take a sigh of relief knowing that you have made this your new home. Call us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Glenda St have any available units?
1133 Glenda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
Is 1133 Glenda St currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Glenda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Glenda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Glenda St is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Glenda St offer parking?
No, 1133 Glenda St does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Glenda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Glenda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Glenda St have a pool?
No, 1133 Glenda St does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Glenda St have accessible units?
No, 1133 Glenda St does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Glenda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Glenda St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Glenda St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Glenda St does not have units with air conditioning.

