1122 E Brompton Drive

1122 East Brompton Drive, Pearland, TX 77584 Southdown
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard in great location near 288 and Beltway 8. New carpet, new floors, granite countertops, new updated tile in bathrooms. Updated and clean and ready for immediate move in!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
