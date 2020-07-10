All apartments in Pearland
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:43 PM

1122 E Brompton Drive

1122 East Brompton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1122 East Brompton Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Southdown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard in great location near 288 and Beltway 8. New carpet, new floors, granite countertops, new updated tile in bathrooms. Updated and clean and ready for immediate move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 E Brompton Drive have any available units?
1122 E Brompton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 E Brompton Drive have?
Some of 1122 E Brompton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 E Brompton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1122 E Brompton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 E Brompton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1122 E Brompton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 1122 E Brompton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1122 E Brompton Drive offers parking.
Does 1122 E Brompton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 E Brompton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 E Brompton Drive have a pool?
No, 1122 E Brompton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1122 E Brompton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1122 E Brompton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 E Brompton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 E Brompton Drive has units with dishwashers.

