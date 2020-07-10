All apartments in Pearland
1111 Huntington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Huntington Drive

1111 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Huntington Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Southdown

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,358 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4568083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Huntington Drive have any available units?
1111 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 1111 Huntington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 1111 Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 1111 Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 1111 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

