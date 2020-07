Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly guest suite internet access online portal

The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing. Los Monteros and Country Time Bar-B-Q are some of the nearest places where people can get a tasty meal instead of cooking at home. After visiting the Pasadena Oaks Shopping Center or Larry's Arts & Crafts, renters can head over to Pupuseria or Dynasty Cuisine for a delicious dinner.