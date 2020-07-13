All apartments in Pasadena
Parkside Place
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:05 AM

Parkside Place

3101 Spencer Hwy · (713) 322-7362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
online portal
Fully renovated apartment on special -

(RLNE3411322)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $43 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breeds: No aggressive breeds Weight limit: max 100 lbs
Parking Details: Carport: $30/month; Garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parkside Place have any available units?
Parkside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Place have?
Some of Parkside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Place currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Place is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Place offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Place offers parking.
Does Parkside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Place have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Place has a pool.
Does Parkside Place have accessible units?
No, Parkside Place does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Place has units with dishwashers.

