Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Park On Vista

201 Vista Rd · (713) 766-5945
Location

201 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-047 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-085 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1-014 · Avail. Jul 18

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1-082 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-097 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 1-099 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park On Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to Park on Vista Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Pasadena, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Park on Vista today!\n\nStylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Park on Vista. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of floor plans that come equipped with access to our sparkling pool, covered parking, onsite laundry, frost-free refrigerators, low move in costs and 24-hour emergency maintenance! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!\n\nTake advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Park on Vista.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $35 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Carports: 1 space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park On Vista have any available units?
Park On Vista has 6 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Park On Vista have?
Some of Park On Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park On Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Park On Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park On Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Park On Vista is pet friendly.
Does Park On Vista offer parking?
Yes, Park On Vista offers parking.
Does Park On Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park On Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park On Vista have a pool?
Yes, Park On Vista has a pool.
Does Park On Vista have accessible units?
No, Park On Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Park On Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park On Vista has units with dishwashers.
