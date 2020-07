Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport conference room internet access

Carefully nestled at the southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and the Sam Houston Toll way, the Park at Fairmont is easy access to all major interstates and highways to provide the ideal lifestyle for busy professionals. Offering seven accommodating floor plans, the Park at Fairmont offers discerning customers the opportunity to enjoy a variety of amenities. Lush landscaping highlights the premises and perfectly sets off the resort-style pool and hot tub. Our perfect blend of style and refined elegance offers residents a life of unparallel luxury.