Cedar Bluff

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for first applicant, $25 for each additional applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom); Additional Deposit may be required based on screening
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Pet weight limit 15lb.
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking - no extra charge.