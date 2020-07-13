All apartments in Pasadena
Cedar Bluff

5930 Red Bluff Rd · (617) 648-5598
Location

5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX 77505

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-203 · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-702 · Avail. Aug 5

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 7-709 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 4-410 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 869 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Bluff.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
playground
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home. And dont forget that we have townhomes too! Youll find every floor plan at Cedar Bluff large enough to fit your lifestyle with abundant storage, private balconies and located close to covered parking, plus we promise that you wont get lost in the numbers like other apartment communities.\nOur professional staff is here for you, to provide prompt, courteous attention to your needs. Come see why Cedar Bluff embodies a sense of community and why youll want to call it My Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for first applicant, $25 for each additional applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom); Additional Deposit may be required based on screening
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Pet weight limit 15lb.
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking - no extra charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Bluff have any available units?
Cedar Bluff has 5 units available starting at $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Bluff have?
Some of Cedar Bluff's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Bluff is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Bluff offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Bluff offers parking.
Does Cedar Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Bluff have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Bluff has a pool.
Does Cedar Bluff have accessible units?
Yes, Cedar Bluff has accessible units.
Does Cedar Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Bluff has units with dishwashers.
