Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center internet access online portal

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Casa Palmas Apartment Community, offering premier luxury apartments in Pasadena, Texas. Our community offers the convenience you seek, combining modern amenities with contemporary comfort. Take full advantage of our dazzling outdoor swimming pool, available for all our residents to unwind, relax, and enjoy, plus a community clubhouse, open courtyard, playground and picnic area. We provide a wide range of floor plan options with spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that cater to your unique lifestyle. Our newly remodeled units have everything you want, need, and deserve in an apartment home. Casa Palmas Apartments provide the ultimate residential experience in all of Pasadena, and we are confident that you will love calling our community home.