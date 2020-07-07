All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

916 Paul St

916 Paul St · No Longer Available
Location

916 Paul St, Pasadena, TX 77506

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef99e130a0 ---- Nicely updated and renovated town-home duplex located in a friendly neighborhood in Pasadena. Expansive backyard and front yard. Walking distance from Pasadena schools. And 10 minutes from Pasadena Freeway. Requirements for applicants are a monthly income of 3x the rent, clean background and eviction history. Pets are allowed but must be approved along with a pet deposit of $350. All criteria under TX Property Code Sec 92 will be considered when approving. ***NO CRIMINAL/EVICTION BACKGROUND. NO SECTION. $50 APPLICATION FEE***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Paul St have any available units?
916 Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 916 Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
916 Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 916 Paul St offer parking?
No, 916 Paul St does not offer parking.
Does 916 Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Paul St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Paul St have a pool?
No, 916 Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 916 Paul St have accessible units?
No, 916 Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Paul St have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Paul St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Paul St have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Paul St does not have units with air conditioning.

