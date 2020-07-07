916 Paul St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef99e130a0 ---- Nicely updated and renovated town-home duplex located in a friendly neighborhood in Pasadena. Expansive backyard and front yard. Walking distance from Pasadena schools. And 10 minutes from Pasadena Freeway. Requirements for applicants are a monthly income of 3x the rent, clean background and eviction history. Pets are allowed but must be approved along with a pet deposit of $350. All criteria under TX Property Code Sec 92 will be considered when approving. ***NO CRIMINAL/EVICTION BACKGROUND. NO SECTION. $50 APPLICATION FEE***