FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW! VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH RECENT INTERIOR PAINT. RECENT EXTERIOR PAINT. RECENT ROOF. RECENT WOOD FLOORS. RECENT WINDOWS. THE GARAGE CONVERSION IS GREAT FOR AN EXTRA BEDROOM OR A LARGE GAMEROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 Griffin St have any available units?
903 Griffin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Griffin St have?
Some of 903 Griffin St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Griffin St currently offering any rent specials?
903 Griffin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Griffin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Griffin St is pet friendly.
Does 903 Griffin St offer parking?
Yes, 903 Griffin St offers parking.
Does 903 Griffin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Griffin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Griffin St have a pool?
No, 903 Griffin St does not have a pool.
Does 903 Griffin St have accessible units?
No, 903 Griffin St does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Griffin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Griffin St does not have units with dishwashers.
