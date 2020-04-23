All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 903 Griffin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
903 Griffin St
Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

903 Griffin St

903 Griffin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

903 Griffin Street, Pasadena, TX 77506
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH RECENT INTERIOR PAINT. RECENT EXTERIOR PAINT. RECENT ROOF. RECENT WOOD FLOORS. RECENT WINDOWS. THE GARAGE CONVERSION IS GREAT FOR AN EXTRA BEDROOM OR A LARGE GAMEROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Griffin St have any available units?
903 Griffin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Griffin St have?
Some of 903 Griffin St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Griffin St currently offering any rent specials?
903 Griffin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Griffin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Griffin St is pet friendly.
Does 903 Griffin St offer parking?
Yes, 903 Griffin St offers parking.
Does 903 Griffin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Griffin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Griffin St have a pool?
No, 903 Griffin St does not have a pool.
Does 903 Griffin St have accessible units?
No, 903 Griffin St does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Griffin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Griffin St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine