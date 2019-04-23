All apartments in Pasadena
7879 Spencer Hwy 42

7879 Spencer Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

7879 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Credit does not matter ( Pasadena 77505) - Property Id: 72255

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 3 Pools, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Volleyball, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
for a personal tour please call Citihomes 713-459 0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/72255p
Property Id 72255

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5340008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 have any available units?
7879 Spencer Hwy 42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 have?
Some of 7879 Spencer Hwy 42's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 currently offering any rent specials?
7879 Spencer Hwy 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 pet-friendly?
No, 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 offer parking?
Yes, 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 offers parking.
Does 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 have a pool?
Yes, 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 has a pool.
Does 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 have accessible units?
Yes, 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 has accessible units.
Does 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7879 Spencer Hwy 42 has units with dishwashers.

