All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 7879 Spencer hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
7879 Spencer hwy
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

7879 Spencer hwy

7879 Spencer Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7879 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Credit does not matter - Property Id: 94945

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 3 Pools, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Volleyball, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
for a personal tour please call Citihomes 713-459 0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94945
Property Id 94945

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5908384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7879 Spencer hwy have any available units?
7879 Spencer hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 7879 Spencer hwy have?
Some of 7879 Spencer hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7879 Spencer hwy currently offering any rent specials?
7879 Spencer hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7879 Spencer hwy pet-friendly?
No, 7879 Spencer hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 7879 Spencer hwy offer parking?
Yes, 7879 Spencer hwy offers parking.
Does 7879 Spencer hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7879 Spencer hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7879 Spencer hwy have a pool?
Yes, 7879 Spencer hwy has a pool.
Does 7879 Spencer hwy have accessible units?
Yes, 7879 Spencer hwy has accessible units.
Does 7879 Spencer hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7879 Spencer hwy has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine