Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:19 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE
6531 Stoney Creek Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6531 Stoney Creek Dr, Pasadena, TX 77503
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM 2.5 TOWNHOME IN VILLAS AT RED BLUFF - BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM 2.5 TOWNHOME IN VILLAS AT RED BLUFF
(RLNE5096010)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6531 STONEY CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
