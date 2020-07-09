All apartments in Pasadena
6315 Cresta Place Drive

6315 Cresta Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Cresta Place Drive, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $130 month concession off the $1,600 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,470!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room features a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Spacious master bedroom with built in shelving and private bath! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Cresta Place Drive have any available units?
6315 Cresta Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 Cresta Place Drive have?
Some of 6315 Cresta Place Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Cresta Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Cresta Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Cresta Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Cresta Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Cresta Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6315 Cresta Place Drive offers parking.
Does 6315 Cresta Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Cresta Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Cresta Place Drive have a pool?
No, 6315 Cresta Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Cresta Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 6315 Cresta Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Cresta Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 Cresta Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

