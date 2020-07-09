6315 Cresta Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering a $130 month concession off the $1,600 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,470!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room features a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Spacious master bedroom with built in shelving and private bath! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.