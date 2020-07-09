All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 4817 Cedar St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
4817 Cedar St.
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:11 PM

4817 Cedar St.

4817 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4817 Cedar Street, Pasadena, TX 77586

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Cedar St. have any available units?
4817 Cedar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 4817 Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Cedar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Cedar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4817 Cedar St. is pet friendly.
Does 4817 Cedar St. offer parking?
No, 4817 Cedar St. does not offer parking.
Does 4817 Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Cedar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Cedar St. have a pool?
No, 4817 Cedar St. does not have a pool.
Does 4817 Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 4817 Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4817 Cedar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4817 Cedar St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4817 Cedar St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine