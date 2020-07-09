4707 Pine Valley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in Deer Park ISD. Recent carpet, large backyard with deck, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Floor plan includes a formal dining room and a large study. Call today to view this great home!