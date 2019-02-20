4605 PASADENA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

TOTALLY REMODELED WITH RECENT TILE, BATHS, KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE, APPLIANCES, WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. REAR ENTRY GARAGE. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A MUST SEE ON A HUGE LOT.