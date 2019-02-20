Rent Calculator
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4605 PASADENA STREET
4605 Pasadena Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
4605 Pasadena Boulevard, Pasadena, TX 77502
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOTALLY REMODELED WITH RECENT TILE, BATHS, KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE, APPLIANCES, WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. REAR ENTRY GARAGE. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A MUST SEE ON A HUGE LOT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4605 PASADENA STREET have any available units?
4605 PASADENA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4605 PASADENA STREET have?
Some of 4605 PASADENA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4605 PASADENA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4605 PASADENA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 PASADENA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4605 PASADENA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 4605 PASADENA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4605 PASADENA STREET offers parking.
Does 4605 PASADENA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 PASADENA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 PASADENA STREET have a pool?
No, 4605 PASADENA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4605 PASADENA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4605 PASADENA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 PASADENA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 PASADENA STREET has units with dishwashers.
