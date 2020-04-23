All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4515 Tuscarora Street

4515 Tuscarora Street · No Longer Available
Location

4515 Tuscarora Street, Pasadena, TX 77504

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,033 sf home is located in Pasadena, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Tuscarora Street have any available units?
4515 Tuscarora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Tuscarora Street have?
Some of 4515 Tuscarora Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Tuscarora Street currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Tuscarora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Tuscarora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 Tuscarora Street is pet friendly.
Does 4515 Tuscarora Street offer parking?
Yes, 4515 Tuscarora Street offers parking.
Does 4515 Tuscarora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Tuscarora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Tuscarora Street have a pool?
No, 4515 Tuscarora Street does not have a pool.
Does 4515 Tuscarora Street have accessible units?
No, 4515 Tuscarora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Tuscarora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 Tuscarora Street does not have units with dishwashers.

