Pasadena, TX
4311 Aztec Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 3:20 PM

4311 Aztec Street

4311 Aztec Street · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Aztec Street, Pasadena, TX 77504

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Roomy 3 bedroom home with 2 baths, living area and large den. Home also features a sunroom and breakfast area. Home is nicely landscaped, in a quiet subdivision, and close to schools. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Aztec Street have any available units?
4311 Aztec Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 Aztec Street have?
Some of 4311 Aztec Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Aztec Street currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Aztec Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Aztec Street pet-friendly?
No, 4311 Aztec Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 4311 Aztec Street offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Aztec Street offers parking.
Does 4311 Aztec Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Aztec Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Aztec Street have a pool?
No, 4311 Aztec Street does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Aztec Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4311 Aztec Street has accessible units.
Does 4311 Aztec Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 Aztec Street has units with dishwashers.

