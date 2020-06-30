4311 Aztec Street

Roomy 3 bedroom home with 2 baths, living area and large den. Home also features a sunroom and breakfast area. Home is nicely landscaped, in a quiet subdivision, and close to schools. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
