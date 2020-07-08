All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4215 Fairway Street

Location

4215 Fairway Street, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath, 1385 sq. ft., 1 story home in Pasadena, TX! Open floor plan. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, and breakfast area. Cozy living room with brick fireplace. Spacious rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today! Pool will be demoed.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Fairway Street have any available units?
4215 Fairway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 Fairway Street have?
Some of 4215 Fairway Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Fairway Street currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Fairway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Fairway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Fairway Street is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Fairway Street offer parking?
No, 4215 Fairway Street does not offer parking.
Does 4215 Fairway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Fairway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Fairway Street have a pool?
Yes, 4215 Fairway Street has a pool.
Does 4215 Fairway Street have accessible units?
No, 4215 Fairway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Fairway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Fairway Street does not have units with dishwashers.

