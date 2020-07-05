Rent Calculator
4206 Burke Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
4206 Burke Ridge Drive
4206 Burke Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4206 Burke Ridge Drive, Pasadena, TX 77504
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take a look at this beautiful home in Pasadena. Close to schools, parks, restaurants, shopping. 4 bedrooms with the master down. Nice back yard for family fun! Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4206 Burke Ridge Drive have any available units?
4206 Burke Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4206 Burke Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4206 Burke Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4206 Burke Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Burke Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Burke Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4206 Burke Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 4206 Burke Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4206 Burke Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4206 Burke Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 Burke Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Burke Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4206 Burke Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Burke Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4206 Burke Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Burke Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 Burke Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
