Pasadena, TX
/
4150 Alecia Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:14 PM
4150 Alecia Drive
4150 Alecia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4150 Alecia Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4150 Alecia Drive have any available units?
4150 Alecia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 4150 Alecia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Alecia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Alecia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4150 Alecia Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 4150 Alecia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Alecia Drive offers parking.
Does 4150 Alecia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Alecia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Alecia Drive have a pool?
No, 4150 Alecia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Alecia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4150 Alecia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Alecia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Alecia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4150 Alecia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4150 Alecia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
