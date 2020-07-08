Rent Calculator
4107 War Admiral Drive
Last updated April 22 2019 at 3:53 PM

4107 War Admiral Drive
4107 War Admiral Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4107 War Admiral Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 War Admiral Drive have any available units?
4107 War Admiral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4107 War Admiral Drive have?
Some of 4107 War Admiral Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4107 War Admiral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 War Admiral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 War Admiral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4107 War Admiral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 4107 War Admiral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 War Admiral Drive offers parking.
Does 4107 War Admiral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 War Admiral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 War Admiral Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 War Admiral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 War Admiral Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 War Admiral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 War Admiral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 War Admiral Drive has units with dishwashers.
