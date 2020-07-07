Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 406 W Houston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
406 W Houston Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
406 W Houston Avenue
406 West Houston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
406 West Houston Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77502
Downtown Pasadena
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful little home. Fresh paint and hardwood floors will make you fall in love with this home. Enjoy quiet mornings on your huge custom deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 W Houston Avenue have any available units?
406 W Houston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 406 W Houston Avenue have?
Some of 406 W Houston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 406 W Houston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
406 W Houston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 W Houston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 406 W Houston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 406 W Houston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 406 W Houston Avenue offers parking.
Does 406 W Houston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 W Houston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 W Houston Avenue have a pool?
No, 406 W Houston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 406 W Houston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 406 W Houston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 406 W Houston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 W Houston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
San Jacinto Community College
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine