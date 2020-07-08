All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 4018 Coapites St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
4018 Coapites St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4018 Coapites St

4018 Coapites Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4018 Coapites Street, Pasadena, TX 77504

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Pasadena has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Coapites St have any available units?
4018 Coapites St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Coapites St have?
Some of 4018 Coapites St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Coapites St currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Coapites St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Coapites St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 Coapites St is pet friendly.
Does 4018 Coapites St offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Coapites St offers parking.
Does 4018 Coapites St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 Coapites St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Coapites St have a pool?
No, 4018 Coapites St does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Coapites St have accessible units?
No, 4018 Coapites St does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Coapites St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 Coapites St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77506
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine