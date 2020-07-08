This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Pasadena has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4018 Coapites St have any available units?
4018 Coapites St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Coapites St have?
Some of 4018 Coapites St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Coapites St currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Coapites St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Coapites St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 Coapites St is pet friendly.
Does 4018 Coapites St offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Coapites St offers parking.
Does 4018 Coapites St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 Coapites St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Coapites St have a pool?
No, 4018 Coapites St does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Coapites St have accessible units?
No, 4018 Coapites St does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Coapites St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 Coapites St has units with dishwashers.
