Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:32 AM
1 of 32
3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108
3919 Fairmont Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
3919 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77504
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stop by to see This NEWLY REMODELED BEAUTY! This Condo features NEW Appliances, NEW A/C, and NEW Oakwood Floors. Located in Quiet Community with easy Highway Access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 have any available units?
3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 pet-friendly?
No, 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 offer parking?
No, 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 does not offer parking.
Does 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 have a pool?
No, 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 have accessible units?
No, 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3919 Fairmont Pkwy Apt 108 has units with air conditioning.
