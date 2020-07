Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a Place to call home? Ready for occupancy! Fresh Paint, new tile floors, refrigerator and gas stove included. Lawn maintenance is included year round! Pets limit 2 under 50 lbs Non Aggressive Breeds allowed with non refundable $350 for 1 , $500 for 2. No Section 8, All rent and deposits and utilities must be transferred to new tenants name on day keys are released! Everyone over age of 18 must complete application and pay fee.