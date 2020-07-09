All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 3611 Cedarcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
3611 Cedarcrest Dr
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

3611 Cedarcrest Dr

3611 Cedarcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3611 Cedarcrest Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cedarcrest Property - Property Id: 125282

Beautiful home only steps away from McMasters Elementary School and Ben Briar Park. Birnham Woods is family friendly community with convenient access to 225 and Beltway 8. Freshly renovated home with new wood style floors and tile floors, updated kitchen and stainless appliances, new paint, new light fixtures, new electrical, new plumbing and roof. The home has a large backyard and covered patio space perfect for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy conveniences such as covered parking and abundant green space. Shopping and dining is only short ride away. Pet friendly home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125282
Property Id 125282

(RLNE4954558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Cedarcrest Dr have any available units?
3611 Cedarcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 Cedarcrest Dr have?
Some of 3611 Cedarcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 Cedarcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Cedarcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Cedarcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 Cedarcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3611 Cedarcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3611 Cedarcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 3611 Cedarcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 Cedarcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Cedarcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 3611 Cedarcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Cedarcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3611 Cedarcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Cedarcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 Cedarcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77506
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine