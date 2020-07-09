3611 Cedarcrest Dr

Amenities

Beautiful home only steps away from McMasters Elementary School and Ben Briar Park. Birnham Woods is family friendly community with convenient access to 225 and Beltway 8. Freshly renovated home with new wood style floors and tile floors, updated kitchen and stainless appliances, new paint, new light fixtures, new electrical, new plumbing and roof. The home has a large backyard and covered patio space perfect for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy conveniences such as covered parking and abundant green space. Shopping and dining is only short ride away. Pet friendly home.

