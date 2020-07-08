All apartments in Pasadena
3410 Camellia Avenue

Location

3410 Camellia Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom house with TV already installed in one of bedrooms. Back covered patio with a party shed/deck. Breakfast area with already installed dining table. Easy access to Sam Houston tollway. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Credit & background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Camellia Avenue have any available units?
3410 Camellia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Camellia Avenue have?
Some of 3410 Camellia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Camellia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Camellia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Camellia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Camellia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Camellia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Camellia Avenue offers parking.
Does 3410 Camellia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Camellia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Camellia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3410 Camellia Avenue has a pool.
Does 3410 Camellia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3410 Camellia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Camellia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Camellia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

