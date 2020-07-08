3410 Camellia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 4 bedroom house with TV already installed in one of bedrooms. Back covered patio with a party shed/deck. Breakfast area with already installed dining table. Easy access to Sam Houston tollway. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Credit & background check required.