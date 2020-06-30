Rent Calculator
3225 Sophie Ann Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3225 Sophie Ann Drive
3225 Sophie Ann Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3225 Sophie Ann Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME THAT FEATURES WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN ROOMS.
Schedule to view and apply at goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3225 Sophie Ann Drive have any available units?
3225 Sophie Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 3225 Sophie Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Sophie Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Sophie Ann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Sophie Ann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Sophie Ann Drive offer parking?
No, 3225 Sophie Ann Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Sophie Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Sophie Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Sophie Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 3225 Sophie Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Sophie Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 3225 Sophie Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Sophie Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Sophie Ann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 Sophie Ann Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3225 Sophie Ann Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
