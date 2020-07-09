All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 321 West Austin Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
321 West Austin Ave.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:11 AM

321 West Austin Ave.

321 West Austin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

321 West Austin Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77502
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom. Central AC/ Heating. Granite countertops. Newly renovated. Laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 West Austin Ave. have any available units?
321 West Austin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 West Austin Ave. have?
Some of 321 West Austin Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 West Austin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
321 West Austin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West Austin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. offer parking?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have a pool?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77506
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine