All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 321 West Austin Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
321 West Austin Ave.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:11 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 West Austin Ave.
321 West Austin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
321 West Austin Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77502
Downtown Pasadena
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom. Central AC/ Heating. Granite countertops. Newly renovated. Laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have any available units?
321 West Austin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 321 West Austin Ave. have?
Some of 321 West Austin Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 321 West Austin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
321 West Austin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West Austin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. offer parking?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have a pool?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West Austin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 West Austin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
