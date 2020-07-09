Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
3208 GRANT STREET
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:22 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3208 GRANT STREET
3208 Grant Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3208 Grant Street, Pasadena, TX 77503
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM HOME IN PASADENA! - RECENTLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM HOME IN PASADENA!
(RLNE4923989)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3208 GRANT STREET have any available units?
3208 GRANT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 3208 GRANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3208 GRANT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 GRANT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 GRANT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3208 GRANT STREET offer parking?
No, 3208 GRANT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3208 GRANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 GRANT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 GRANT STREET have a pool?
No, 3208 GRANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3208 GRANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3208 GRANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 GRANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 GRANT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 GRANT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 GRANT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
