Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
308 Tilden Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
308 Tilden Dr
308 Tilden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
308 Tilden Drive, Pasadena, TX 77506
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Tilden Dr have any available units?
308 Tilden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 308 Tilden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
308 Tilden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Tilden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 308 Tilden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 308 Tilden Dr offer parking?
No, 308 Tilden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 308 Tilden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Tilden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Tilden Dr have a pool?
No, 308 Tilden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 308 Tilden Dr have accessible units?
No, 308 Tilden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Tilden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Tilden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Tilden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Tilden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
