2903 Pineswept Drive

Lovely home in Pasadena, close to schools, Beltway 8, plenty of shopping and dining. 3 bedroom 2 full bath and large backyard to entertain. Double wide driveway. Call or text today to schedule your private showing! :) hablo espanol
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
