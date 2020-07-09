All apartments in Pasadena
2903 Pineswept Drive
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:38 AM

2903 Pineswept Drive

2903 Pineswept Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Pineswept Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely home in Pasadena, close to schools, Beltway 8, plenty of shopping and dining. 3 bedroom 2 full bath and large backyard to entertain. Double wide driveway. Call or text today to schedule your private showing! :) hablo espanol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Pineswept Drive have any available units?
2903 Pineswept Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Pineswept Drive have?
Some of 2903 Pineswept Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Pineswept Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Pineswept Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Pineswept Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Pineswept Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2903 Pineswept Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Pineswept Drive offers parking.
Does 2903 Pineswept Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Pineswept Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Pineswept Drive have a pool?
No, 2903 Pineswept Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Pineswept Drive have accessible units?
No, 2903 Pineswept Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Pineswept Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Pineswept Drive has units with dishwashers.

