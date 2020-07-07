2717 Harriette St

Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Recently renovated 4 bedroom in Pasadena. Unique counter tops and and upgraded restrooms. Spacious rooms with a large room in the back that could be the master. The back yard offers a large covered deck perfect for friends and family. Refrigerator and stove are left behind as a convenience. A must see for yourself!