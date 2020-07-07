All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2717 Harriette St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
2717 Harriette St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

2717 Harriette St

2717 Harriette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2717 Harriette Street, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Recently renovated 4 bedroom in Pasadena. Unique counter tops and and upgraded restrooms. Spacious rooms with a large room in the back that could be the master. The back yard offers a large covered deck perfect for friends and family. Refrigerator and stove are left behind as a convenience. A must see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Harriette St have any available units?
2717 Harriette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Harriette St have?
Some of 2717 Harriette St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Harriette St currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Harriette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Harriette St pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Harriette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2717 Harriette St offer parking?
No, 2717 Harriette St does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Harriette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Harriette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Harriette St have a pool?
No, 2717 Harriette St does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Harriette St have accessible units?
No, 2717 Harriette St does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Harriette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Harriette St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine