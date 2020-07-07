Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Recently renovated 4 bedroom in Pasadena. Unique counter tops and and upgraded restrooms. Spacious rooms with a large room in the back that could be the master. The back yard offers a large covered deck perfect for friends and family. Refrigerator and stove are left behind as a convenience. A must see for yourself!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2717 Harriette St have any available units?
2717 Harriette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Harriette St have?
Some of 2717 Harriette St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Harriette St currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Harriette St is not currently offering any rent specials.